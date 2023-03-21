GTA area teen arrested in Orillia for carrying fentanyl and cocaine

A 17-year-old from Brampton is facing multiple charges after being stopped by OPP Monday.

OPP in Orillia was conducting an investigation near Barrie Road when the arrest was made.

Police say the teen was carrying over 270 grams of fentanyl and over 70 grams of cocaine.

The teen will be in court at a later date to face the charges.

