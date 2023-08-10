GTA driver charged with stunt driving on northern highway

A 27-year-old driver from the GTA is facing multiple charges – including stunt driving – following a traffic stop on Highway 69 on Monday.

“Members from the Nipissing West OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 69, south of Sudbury, with a vehicle traveling 154 km/h in a posted speed limit of 100 km/h,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said, on social media Wednesday.

“A 27-year-old person from Toronto, was charged with stunt driving and no licence plate permit.”

This comes less than two weeks after the OPP said stunt driving has been a major issue this year.

“In the north, I have seen speeds of people travelling 187 to 200 km/h on Highway 69,” said Acting OPP Sgt. Rob Lewis, during his recent interview with CTV News.

“On the backroads, I’ve seen where speeds are 40 to 50 (km/h) where drivers doing 130-140 (km/h) on those backroads -- where those roads aren’t designed for those speeds."

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.

