Gas prices in southern Ontario set to fall to lowest point in months
Gas prices in the GTA are set to drop by an average of 12 cents a litre by Friday morning, bringing the cost of fuel down to a nearly four-month low.
Dan McTeague, of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tells CP24 that the average cost of a litre of gas in the GTA will fall by six cents at midnight to 173.9 cents per litre.
But he says that drivers shouldn’t rush to fill up.
That is because he is forecasting another six cents per litre drop in price for Friday morning.
That would bring the average cost of a litre of fuel across the GTA to 167.9 cents per litre, which would be the lowest price since April 13.
“Drivers in Toronto, the GTA, Ottawa, London, Kitchener, Barrie, Windsor, Hamilton, Niagara, Kingston and Guelph will all benefit from the 12 cent total drop if they can hold off until Friday,” he told CP24.
Gas prices in the GTA reached a record 214.9 cents per litre in June but have now been on the decline for weeks amid a drop in demand and rising fears about a recession.
Prices, however, remain significantly higher than last August when the cost at the pumps topped out at around 140 cents per litre.
-
Historic building damaged by fire in KingstonEmergency crews responded to a fire in a building that houses Modern Primitive and an apartment on Princess Street at about 7:30 a.m. The fire could be seen from blocks away.
-
Double rollover crash causes serious injuries near NanaimoNanaimo RCMP say a woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested following a "serious collision" on the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
-
Man charged with mischief after allegedly causing 'significant damage' to machinery in ChathamA man has been charged with mischief after allegedly tampering with machinery on a construction site in Chatham.
-
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHSEdmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
-
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment CanadaA group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is risingThe number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Dunlop St. is closed to drivers for Open Air DunlopDowntown Open Air Dunlop is in its third season of inviting residents to the downtown core to shop and enjoy the buskers and performers.
-
Order to remove tents from East Hastings Street delayed so city can provide storage optionsAn order to remove tents and other structures from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been delayed, the city says.