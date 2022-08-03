GTA gas prices set to fall to lowest point since April 13
Gas prices in the GTA are set to drop by an average of 12 cents a litre by Friday morning, bringing the cost of fuel down to a nearly four-month low.
Dan McTeague, of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tells CP24 that the average cost of a litre of gas in the GTA will fall by six cents at midnight to 173.9 cents per litre.
But he says that drivers shouldn’t rush to fill up.
That is because he is forecasting another six cents per litre drop in price for Friday morning.
That would bring the average cost of a litre of fuel across the GTA to 167.9 cents per litre, which would be the lowest price since April 13.
“Drivers in Toronto, the GTA, Ottawa, London, Kitchener, Barrie, Windsor, Hamilton, Niagara, Kingston and Guelph will all benefit from the 12 cent total drop if they can hold off until Friday,” he told CP24.
Gas prices in the GTA reached a record 214.9 cents per litre in June but have now been on the decline for weeks amid a drop in demand and rising fears about a recession.
Prices, however, remain significantly higher than last August when the cost at the pumps topped out at around 140 cents per litre.
Woman splashed with coffee, punched in face at McDonald's in VancouverPolice are investigating after a woman was allegedly punched in the face inside a McDonald's in Vancouver's West End.
Day one of Canoe '22 sees thousands of spectators in Dartmouth, N.S., despite heat warningsThousands of people lined Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., during the first day of competition at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships on Wednesday.
Average home sales price drops nearly 25 per cent over five months in Windsor-EssexThe average prices at which houses have sold in Windsor-Essex has declined by about 25 per cent over the past five months, according to new data from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
'Size of grapefruits': Vancouver Island mayor caught in extreme Alberta hailstormA family road trip through Alberta took a dramatic turn for the mayor of Courtenay, B.C.
Less than 4 per cent of B.C. kids under 5 booked for COVID-19 vaccineJust a fraction of B.C. parents have registered their children under five to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award pins handed out in North BayThe award is named after Queen Elizabeth and this year's pin recognizes her 70 years of service.
City of Calgary services temporarily moving to Central Library and Whitehorn Multi-Service CentreThe Municipal Building will reopen Monday, August 8, after a man set several fires there early Tuesday.
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continuesAs temperatures across the region increase, a "Summer Emergency Preparedness" task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.
Franco-Ontarians can finally have their proper spelling on health cardsThe Ontario Government announced Wednesday that French accents will finally be available on health cards for the francophone community.