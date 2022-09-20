GTA men arrested after loaded gun, drugs allegedly seized during traffic stop in Innisfil

Police arrested two Scarborough men and allegedly seized a loaded handgun during an overnight traffic stop in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say an officer on patrol in the area of Yonge Street and Innisfil Beach Road pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

"The officer detected an odour of marijuana and observed drug paraphernalia in the front seat area," police stated in a release.

Along with the loaded gun, officers allegedly seized ammunition, cash and drugs, including suspected cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and bags of marijuana.

"There is no such thing as a routine traffic stop, and this incident is a good example," police noted in the release.

The two accused, ages 25 and 38, face a total of over 30 weapons and drug-related charges.

Both were held for a bail hearing.