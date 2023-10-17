Guard charged with sexual assault of prisoner at Alberta RCMP detachment

Alberta RCMP say a guard at the Piikani RCMP detachment faces charges after a female prisoner alleged he sexually assaulted her while she was in jail.

The prisoner told officers on Oct. 13 that a guard sexually assaulted her in her cell early that morning.

Following an investigation, which included a review of cellblock video recordings, RCMP charged Charles G. Provost, 32, a Corps of Commissionaire guard.

Provost was employed by the RCMP to monitor prisoners in their cells at the detachment.

"RCMP in Alberta have a contract with Corps of Commissionaire. They hire their guards. Of course, there are lots of rules and regulations that have to be abided by in order to work for the RCMP, but then each detachment can contract out a guard through the Corps of Commissionaire," Cpl. Gina Slaney told CTV News Lethbridge.

"So, this was a guard, an employee of the Corps of Commissionaire, not an RCMP officer."

Provost has since been removed from his post and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

"This is a rare occurrence, this does not happen often," Slaney told CTV News Lethbridge.

"We need the public to know that their safety and security is of utmost importance to us when they're in our custody."

In a release, Supt. Rick Jane, acting district officer for the Southern Alberta RCMP, said, "The RCMP takes all sexual assault incidents very seriously."

"A thorough investigation was completed. No matter what the circumstances are, anyone in the care of the RCMP must be protected and we will not tolerate a breach of trust," he said.

Provost was released from custody and is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek on Nov. 23.

CTV News has reached out to the Corps of Commissionaires for comment on these allegations.