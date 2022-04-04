Guelph approves ban for single-use plastics

Convenience may soon come at cost in Guelph.

The Committee of the Whole spent nearly three hours Monday afternoon discussing their Solid Waste Management Master Plan.

City council directed staff to explore new options for the plan which hasn't been updated since 2014.

The Committee of the Whole ultimately approved phase one which includes a ban on single-use items, starting with the ones they describe as "the most problematic."

"We just want to keep those things out of landfills because they take a long time to break down,” said Jennifer Rose, the environmental service general manager for the City of Guelph.

Starting January 1, 2023 the following items will be banned:

Plastic shopping bags

Polystyrene foam cups and takeout containers

Plastic straws

Non-certified compostable and biodegradable bags

However those items may still be sold in bulk by retailers for use in places like care homes.

Certified compostable bags and paper cups would be exempt from the proposed plan.

"Disposable cups are not part of the ban unless they are made out of Styrofoam," said Rose. "So your normal paper cups that we are used to getting from our favourite coffee shops will not be included in the ban, if they are paper.”

They could, however, eventually cost more.

Phase two of the plan has not yet been approved.

Council decided Monday that the second half of the proposal required more community consultation.

In phase two, which could start in 2024, reusable bags would cost consumers an extra $1 to purchase on top of the price the retailer sets themselves.

The hope, council heard, is that the increased cost would encourage consumers to use the bags multiple times instead of treating them as disposable.

The second part of phase two was what council asked to be revised.

Staff originally consulted with the business community and decided to set a 25 cent fee for disposable cups.

But during Monday's discussion council members asked for cup fees to increase to $1.

One councillor commented on how reuseable coffee cups can be purchased for roughly $10.

"I feel that a 25 cent charge is small enough that people will not notice, but a dollar is significant enough that it will make it worthwhile to bring your reusable mug whenever you go out.”

"The consultation was on the 25 cents per cup,” said John Regan, the general manager of economic development for the city, adding that staff would have to return to the businesses to find out if $1 a cup would be feasible.

If phase two is approved, Rose says exemptions will be made for items that are provided for free, like water.

"If it’s a charitable event, they are not going to charge," she said.

Phase two of the proposal will be brought back to the Committee of the Whole after more businesses are consulted.

If passed, all revenue from the mandatory fees would stay with the business that collects them.

"They are encouraged to use it for environmentally-friendly options," Rose said. "For example, if they start using re-usable cups, they may need to start using a commercial dishwashing machine so we are hoping that they can just support their own environmental initiatives.”

When Councillor Christine Billings asked how fees would be enforced, she was told by staff that they wouldn't.

"It is encouraged, but ultimately, up to the business to decide how to use that extra money," Rose responded.

Councillor Dan Gibson wanted staff to look at mandating the acceptance of reusable cups in Guelph. He mentioned that if restaurants do not allow reusable cups, it means consumers will be forced to pay more.

Staff also recommended a "bag bank" for those who cannot afford the extra fees, where reusable bags can be donated and in turn, picked up by those in need.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said he was happy to see progress made in reducing single-use items.

"We've been talking about this since 2018. I think we are ready to move, so I personally think the community is ready to move as well."