Guelph asks for proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all city staff
The City of Guelph is asking all staff to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
The policy applies to paramedics, council members, Guelph Public Library staff, volunteers and anyone else working for the city.
Anyone who isn't vaccinated and cannot work from home will need to be tested for the disease on a regular basis.
“I am 100 per cent in support of this,” Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a news release. “We will continue to do whatever we can to keep everyone in our community safe and requiring the people who deliver public services to be vaccinated just makes sense.”
City officials said anyone who chooses not to get the vaccine will need to complete training about the benefits and safety of vaccinations.
Exemptions will be granted for medical or religious reasons, along with exemptions under the Human Rights Code.
The policy will come into effect on Sept. 7. Staff must show show proof of their status by Oct. 15.
