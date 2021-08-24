Guelph boy, 4, raises $10K biking for Sick Kids Hospital
A four-year-old Guelph boy is riding his bike to help fight kids' cancer and raise money for Sick Kids Hospital.
Jordan Golding is participating in the Great Cycle Challenge fundraiser and has already raised more than $10,000.
"Just found it was a great way to teach our kids about raising money and giving back and community participation," said Jordan's father, Phil Golding. "We're proud that he's found an activity and it's been fun to watch him get active."
Jordan's initial goal was to raise $250 and bike 30 kilometres in the month of August.
The tot currently ranks seventh in the province for funds raised and 13th in Canada.
"We started off with a really modest goal, but as the community and family and friends and strangers and all kinds of people began to support, he raised the goal," Phil said.
The fundraiser wraps up at the end of August.
