Guelph brothers arrested after alleged fake lawyer claim

Two Guelph brothers are facing criminal charges after police say one falsely claimed to be a lawyer to try to get the other out of an impaired driving charge.

Guelph police say they received a call about a driver who was potentially impaired on Saturday afternoon.

Officers located the vehicle just outside the city and asked the driver to provide a breath sample. But before that could happen, a second man arrived on scene.

The second man said he was the driver’s brother. Police say he claimed to be a lawyer and instructed the driver not to provide the sample, even though refusing to do so is a criminal offence.

The driver said he would be retaining his bother to represent him and refused to provide the sample at the scene. He was ultimately arrested and taken to the police station where breath tests confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

Police say further investigation revealed the man’s brother is not a lawyer and his claims to the contrary “hindered and delayed” the investigation.

The 49-year-old driver is now charged with impaired driving and obstructing police. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for one week.

His 47-year-old brother is now charged with obstructing police and counselling to commit an indictable offence.

Both will appear in Guelph court later this month.