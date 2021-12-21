Guelph business broken into two times in three days, three vehicles stolen: police
Guelph police are looking for suspects in connection to multiple break-ins at a business in three days.
According to a media release, the first break-in happened early in the morning on Friday, where a vehicle was stolen from the business on Edinburgh Road North and Paisley Street.
Police said they found the vehicle later that day and arrested a 30-year-old Guelph man.
Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, an employee from the same business called police again about another break-in.
Police said surveillance video shows two people arriving in a stolen SUV around 3:20 a.m. and smashing a window to get inside.
Some cash, a laptop, and keys to several vehicles were stolen from the business, according to officials.
The suspects reportedly left in one of the stolen vehicles, came back, and stole a second vehicle.
Police noted that the stolen SUV the suspects arrived in at the business on Monday has been recovered, but the two vehicles that were stolen are still outstanding.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.
