A burglary that flew under the radar has likely left a business owner in Guelph out about $5,000.

Police in the city said the owner called them at around 11 a.m. on Thursday to report the burglary.

According to a news release, the owner was notified on Sunday that his alarm had gone off. Not living in Guelph, he had friends check the premise twice, confirming that it appeared secure and that the doors were locked.

On Thursday though, the owner went inside and found that the interior doors had been forced open and that several items had been thrown around. Alcohol and other things were missing when he arrived.

The total value of the damage and theft will be more than $5,000, police said. They also don't know how the perpetrator or perpetrators got inside.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.