Guelph business owners charged with arson

The part-owners of a Guelph business destroyed by fire in December have been charged with arson and attempted fraud.

On Dec. 30, 2021, just after 8 p.m., emergency services were called to a fire at a business at 739 Woolwich Street, Guelph police said.

The Guelph Fire Department extinguished the fire, which caused around $450,000 in damage.

Now, a subsequent investigation has revealed the owners of the business had nearly doubled the value of their content insurance around three weeks before the fire, police said.

Following an investigation that involved police, fire department investigators and an engineering firm hired by the insurance company, police arrested a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old man from Mississauga.

Both have been charged with arson and attempted fraud over $5,000.