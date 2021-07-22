Guelph businessman donates $50M for building supporting children and youth mental health

A Guelph businessman has donated $50 million to Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington to support children and youth mental health services.

The CMHA WW says the funding, from the owner of the Vesterra Group of Companies, is the largest single donation to community mental health in Canada's history.

The organization broke ground on the Centre for Children's Mental Health and Developmental Services building on Thursday morning. It's located on Woolwich Street North in Guelph.

The three-storey building will house a wide range of supports for children and youth, including mental health, crisis, addictions and developmental services. It will be able to provide help to more than 9,000 local children and young adults when it opens in early 2023.

The CMHA WW said its Integrated Youth Services Network will now be referred to as The Grove. The new Guelph building will house The Grove for that area.

