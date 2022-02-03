Guelph bylaw officers to start wearing body cams

Starting next week, uniformed bylaw officers for the City of Guelph will be wearing body cameras as part of a new pilot program.

In a Thursday news release, the city said the year-long pilot aims to increase transparency, comfort with compliance officers, andto "create a sense of safety and accountability for the community and staff."

The program will begin on Feb. 10.

"Bylaw counterparts at other municipalities have successfully implemented body-worn cameras and we’re pleased to join them," Doug Godfrey, Guelph general manager of Operations, said in the release. “Investing in this technology for Guelph’s bylaw compliance officers supports a strong, vibrant, safe and healthy community.”

The city said bylaw officers will have discretion as to when their cameras begin recording, and not all interactions will be recorded.

Footage used as evidence will be secured for two years before being deleted, while all other footage will be kept for 60 days.

In September of 2020, Guelph police officers also began wearing body cams as part of another year-long pilot program.