Guelph Circular Store closing

A year after it opened in downtown Guelph, the Guelph Tool Library’s Circular Store is closing – but organizers are hopeful it won’t be gone for long.

The Circular Store opened in February 2023, serving as a thrift store and mini recycling centre. Along with offering goods at low costs, the location accepted hard to recycle items like cell phones, eye glasses, coffee packaging, disposable razors and shampoo bottles.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished with this ambitious program and we know many will be sad to see it go,” the Guelph Tool Library said in a news release.

“We are currently exploring alternate funding options and innovative ways to provide similar services to our Guelph community.”

The Guelph Tool Library initially received funding through the Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL) to start the store.

It’s set to close on March 28.