Guelph council approves 4.46 per cent homeowner tax increase
A marathon meeting in Guelph to decide spending ended up with a tax increase lower than expected.
Council approved a 4.46 per cent homeowner tax increase Wednesday, which is lower than the 5.17 per cent they approved for the year under the two-year budget plan.
The new increase works out to another $187 for the average household.
"We did a lot of motions to try to get the budget down, to try to soften the impact for everybody," said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. "I'm really proud that at the end of the day the vote was pretty strong, an 11-22 vote of council."
Guthrie says the budget includes investments in affordable housing, affordable transit passes for low-income residents, speeding up an expansion of resources for the paramedic service, and a first investment to offset the impact of the province's new housing bill.
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that orderCalgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protestOttawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The carbon tax should be fairerBenjamin Franklin said nothing is certain except death and taxes. We can’t do much about the first but the second is a different matter. In a free society, through government, we have at least some say over what is taxed and at what rate.
-
Province investigating tree clearing on environmentally significant land in LaSalleTown officials and environmentalists say they have questions why trees were removed from a property west of the Todd Lane and Malden Road Roundabout.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase, hospitalizations decreaseNova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a decrease in active hospitalizations but an increase in new cases.
-
Motion put forward to potentially regulate hookah lounges in WinnipegHookah lounges in Winnipeg may one day face health and safety regulations.
-
Teen girl assaulted on her way to school: PoliceWinnipeg police are searching for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault in the city's West End.
-
Lucky lotto win for Cambridge manA Cambridge man is the region’s newest millionaire.
-
Police investigating Winnipeg's second homicide of 2023Winnipeg police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year.