Guelph couple carjacked after stopping to help woman on side of road

An elderly couple from Guelph almost had their car stolen after they stopped to help a woman on the side of the road.

According to Guelph police, the couple was driving near Speedvale Avenue West and Lewis Road around 1 p.m. Sunday when they spotted a barefoot person lying at the side of the road.

When they pulled over and got out to check on her, the woman quickly stood up and hopped in the driver’s seat, police said.

She reversed the car, nearly hitting another vehicle and briefly dragging both victims until the husband was able to reach in and put the car in park. The wife suffered a possibly dislocated shoulder, police said.

The suspect ran but was arrested a short distance away. The 32-year-old is charged with robbery, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, four counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of breach of probation.