Guelph couple charged in $120K childcare fraud case

A couple from Guelph has been charged after the Ministry of Children and Social Services was defrauded of more than $120,000.

Guelph police were notified by the ministry of the alleged fraud in April 2022.

It was alleged a woman and her spouse defrauded the ministry by misappropriating funds meant to provide care for her disabled son.

A 49-year-old Guelph woman and 27-year-old Guelph man have been jointly charged with fraud over $5,000, while the woman has also been charged with identity fraud and uttering a forged document.