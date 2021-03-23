A Guelph drag queen has taken to TikTok, sharing his work as Crystal Quartz to thousands of followers.

"I got to go back to my old passion, which was drag, and it's taking off," said Jon Dobbie.

Dobbie lost his job about a year ago due to the pandemic. He organized a drag show when the first lockdown lifted, but it was also forced to shut down.

He moved online, creating a TikTok page that's grown to more than 65,000 followers.

"I'm getting appreciation from literally everywhere in the world," Dobbie said.

Making videos is now his full-time job. He said it takes him about four hours to prepare his wig and another four hours for makeup.

Here is a little Behind The Scenes od What Goes into Each look. ##beautyroutine ##behindthescene

Dobbie hopes to inspire his viewers to feel more comfortable in their own skin.

Dobbie has help from Missy Morrow, a costumer designer.

"He approaches me with all different requests," Morrow said.

By Request. Hope you enjoy!

It can take up to two months to create some of the outfits.

"It's really cool that the art of drag is being recognized by a wider group of people," Morrow said.

"There are so many drag shows and producers in Guelph," he said. "Now when I'm in a cab in drag, I'm looked at like a normal person. That's never happened to me before."

He's looking forward to continuing interacting with his fans on the account and continuing to build his online following.