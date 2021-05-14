Guelph driver with only G1 licence caught speeding 68 km over the limit: police

A driver with only a G1 licence was clocked going 128 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Stone Road near Village Green Drive about 7 p.m. Thursday, Guelph police say.

A 23-year-old Guelph male, who police said was driving alone despite G1 licence restrictions prohibiting that, has been charged with stunt driving, speeding and other Highway Traffic Act offences.

Those with a G1 licence can only drive with a fully licensed driver in the passenger seat.

The man's licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded, both for seven days, police said.

