Guelph family reunited with missing gnome

A Guelph family has been reunited with a cherished gnome taken from their porch earlier this month.

Jennifer Buchanan said the gnome, called Santa by her family, was the last gift she received from her late mother before she died.

Buchanan shared a picture of the gnome on social media on Tuesday night, saying "Santa is back."

She said someone messaged her to report its location after finding out it was missing in a CTV Kitchener story last week.

She added Santa wasn't damaged, aside from a couple of chips.