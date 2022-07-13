iHeartRadio

Guelph forbids lawn watering amid dry conditions

(CTV News).

The City of Guelph has put a pause on lawn watering.

On Wednesday morning, the city announced it was bumping water restrictions to level 2 red in response to low river levels, increased water use and dry weather.

The following restrictions are now enforceable under bylaw and offenders can be issued a fine or court summons:

  • Lawn watering is not permitted
  • Decorative gardens can only be watered between 7 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on odd or even calendar dates based on address number; odd numbered houses can water on odd numbered dates, and even numbered houses on even dates
  • No restrictions on watering food gardens and trees
  • At–home vehicle washing (cars, boats, trailers, etc.) is not permitted
  • Decorative fountains must recirculate water or be turned off
  • Garden or outdoor hoses in use must have a shut-off nozzle
  • Wasting water, such as washing driveways, decks and sidewalks, is not permitted

The city has also issued a list of water-saving lawn and garden care tips.

