Guelph gala held in support of The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs

It was a packed house for a good cause Saturday night at The Italian Canadian Club in Guelph.

The gala was one of the biggest in the area in the past few years and was held to support The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs.

"We've seen over 6,000 youth utilize our services," Cindy Moffat Forsyth, executive director of The Grove. "The community behind The Grove has just been inspiring to us."

The event was organized by "Masks Off", a volunteer group established in 2019 whose name is a metaphor to encourage an unmasking of issues and conversations surrounding mental health, as well as help people understand what it's like to live under the mask of mental illness.

"It's such an amazing experience having everyone back together in our community celebrating something and raising funds for such an amazing cause," said organizer Charmaine Collins.

Collins adds that she has experienced mental health struggles, wanted to give back to the community, and that the return to in-person conversations is an important one.

"People want to talk," said Forsyth. "I think there's been a surge of people being willing to talk about mental health. Everybody knows somebody who is suffering. To be in a room with this many people, everybody is talking about it. It's fantastic."

The Grove is currently working on opening their sixth and seventh location. The Saturday night gala raised more than $40,000.

Since 2019, Masks Off Guelph has raised more than $120,000 for mental health initiatives.