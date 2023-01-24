Guelph General Hospital feted for organ and tissue donation achievements

The Guelph General Hospital is the recipient of three awards from Trillium Gift of Life Network for its commitment to organ and tissue donation.

On Tuesday, members of the surgical and intensive care teams at Guelph General Hospital were honoured with three achievement awards.

“We are so proud of our team at Guelph General Hospital being recognized. The fact that we were able to move forward in light of the pandemic, and with such tremendous results, is a testament to our commitment and dedication to caring for our community,” said Melissa Skinner, vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive in a news release.

The hospital was awarded the Provincial Conversion Rate Award, the Award of Excellence, and the Provincial Eligible Approach Rate Award.

The Provincial Conversion Rate Award recognizes the hospital for reaching a conversion rate - the percentage of organ donors that went on to donate - of 100 per cent which exceeds the target of 63 per cent set by Ontario Health

In 2021/2022, the Guelph General Hospital said its team supported two organ donors, which led to four organs donated for transplant, and 20 tissue donors enhancing the lives of many.

The hospital was also honoured with the Award of Excellence for meeting or exceeding the provincial target for conversion rate for four consecutive years, demonstrating an outstanding commitment to the implementation of donation leading practices.

The Provincial Eligible Approach Rate Award was also given to Guelph General Hospital for meeting or exceeding the provincial eligible approach rate target of 90 per cent set by Ontario Health