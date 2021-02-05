A 78-year-old Guelph man is starting off 2021 with a big lottery win.

When Aldo Moretti checked the ENCORE numbers on his Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Jan. 13th draw, he had six of the seven winning numbers.

At first he thought he’d won $100.

But as it turns out, the prize was much bigger.

The OLG described what happened next in a press release.

“I took a photo of it and sent it to my son,” Moretti said. “I told him I am going to buy a new wagon for my groceries! My son told me I won $100,000! I almost fell down I was so surprised.”

Moretti, a father and grandfather, told the OLG that he’ll save as much as he can for the future. But he does have some short-term plans.

“I would love to travel and go back to Italy, but we can’t do that now,” he said in the release. “So I’ll treat myself to new furniture and a new television.”

The OLG says the winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada on Silvercreek Parkway.