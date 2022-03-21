Guelph Gryphons sweep OUA Track and Field Championship banners

For the fifth season in a row, the University of Guelph Gryphons have captured both team banners at the Ontario University Athletics Track and Field Championships.

The Gryphons won 15 gold medals across the two-day event at the Toronto Track & Field Centre, which wrapped up Saturday.

They ended up with 182.50 points on the men’s side, 41 points ahead of the second-place Western Mustangs, and 199.83 points for a win in the women’s division – 55 points ahead of second-place Western.

Qualifying athletes will now head to Saint John, N.B. for the 2022 U SPORTS Track and Field Championships, beginning March 31 and running until April 2.

