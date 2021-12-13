Guelph high school switching to remote learning before winter break
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A Guelph high school will be shifting from in-person to remote learning for the last four days before the winter break.
The Upper Grand District School Board announced Monday that John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute would make the change starting Dec. 14.
They did not specify the reason for the decision, only saying that it was to "ensure student and staff safety."
The statement went on to say that all students will switch to remote learning "with the exception of those students currently attending specialized class placements in person."
The winter break is scheduled from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2.
The Upper Grand District School Board said an update with be provided before Jan. 2 about the school's plan following the break.
-
Blue Mountain closed until temperatures dipBlue Mountain Resort announced on Monday, that it will be closing ski and snow operations due to the mild temperatures.
-
Mayor wants city to examine how it can create more affordable child care spacesEdmonton's mayor is pleased the province and federal government agreed to an affordable child care deal and said the city needs to examine how it can supplement the work to create spaces.
-
Windsor passes 2022 budget increase despite heated debate over transitWindsor city council passed the 2022 budget Monday night, and your taxes are going up.
-
Anti-vaccine protest featuring effigies of B.C. politicians slammed as 'disturbing,' 'offensive'A protest at the B.C. legislature featuring hanging effigies of provincial politicians went too far, according to critics concerned about escalating behaviour from those opposed to COVID-19 vaccines and public health measures.
-
Larkspur home heavily damaged by garage fireA fire that started in the garage of a southeast Edmonton home Monday evening damaged one residence and melted the siding of its immediate neighbours.
-
'A kind, gentle soul': Vancouver park caretaker remembered as police search for suspect in his homicidePolice are still searching for evidence at the scene of a homicide that has left a Vancouver neighbourhood in shock.
-
'There is a crisis in the RN workforce': Local hospitals dealing with staffing shortagesWhile Ontario is grappling with rising COVID-19 cases, hospitals in Waterloo Region and Guelph are still struggling with staffing shortages.
-
Dangerous driving caught on camera forces trucking licence suspension, 171 trucks off B.C. roadsA dangerous driving maneuver caught on camera on a major B.C. highway has resulted in nearly 200 trucks being pulled off B.C. roads.
-
RCMP seeking the public’s help in locating man wanted for attempted murder.Police say 37-year-old Donovan Oochoo is charged with attempted murder along with fire arms charges after an altercation on the Muskowekwan First Nation.