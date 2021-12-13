Guelph high school switching to remote learning before winter break

A Guelph high school will be shifting from in-person to remote learning for the last four days before the winter break.

The Upper Grand District School Board announced Monday that John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute would make the change starting Dec. 14.

They did not specify the reason for the decision, only saying that it was to "ensure student and staff safety."

The statement went on to say that all students will switch to remote learning "with the exception of those students currently attending specialized class placements in person."

The winter break is scheduled from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2.

The Upper Grand District School Board said an update with be provided before Jan. 2 about the school's plan following the break.