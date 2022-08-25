Guelph homes temporarily evacuated due to gas leak

Homes in a Guelph neighbourhood were evacuated due to a gas leak Thursday morning in the Kortright Hills Park area, with police also blocking off Milson Cresent.

According to fire officials, it appeared a contractor hit the gas line causing the leak.

“There are only certain people who will be allowed into what we call the hot zone and that's what gives you the safety margin limiting access to people who are properly trained and equipped and wear proper PPE to be able to do the job at hand,” said Chief of the Guelph Fire Department Dave Elloway.

Guelph Transit buses were on stand-by to provide shelter for the displaced people. The buses arrived as the leak was contained and resident were given the go ahead to return to their homes.

Crews had to dig to access the line and stop the gas flow.

Crews told CTV News the gas leak had been contained around the noon hour, and there was no longer a danger to the public.

Work to repair the gas line continues.