Guelph Humane Society 'looking for answers' after cat found trapped in water-filled ditch

The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) has issued a public plea for information into what it calls “a horrendous act” in the city’s west end.

The Humane Society says late Thursday night a passerby found a buff-coloured tabby in a cat carrier in a water-filled ditch near Whitelaw Road and Fife Road.

The cat was freezing and soaking, with its body temperature hovering around 34 degrees Celsius – a full four to five degrees below normal, Lisa Veit, interim executive director at GHS said in a media release.

“I have no doubt that he would have died that evening if someone hadn’t walked by and saw him,” said Veit.

The male cat, who GHS staff have named Kingo, received immediate veterinary attention. He was found to be hypothermic and actively shivering. He also had three broken teeth and abrasions around his nose, presumably because he was struggling to get out of the carrier, GHS said.

Kingo is doing very well now! But Provincial Animal Welfare Services can't conduct an investigation without any information. Do you have any? If you know this cat, or saw anything, please call us at 519-824-3091 or email info@guelphhumane.ca. pic.twitter.com/l2tJTegtFF

“GHS does not know if an owner abandoned the cat, or if someone else – such as a disgruntled neighbour – could be behind this horrendous act,” the humane society said. “Either way, the team at GHS is looking for answers.”

Veit explained in order for an investigation by Provincial Animal Welfare Services to occur, more information is needed.

“If someone knows this cat, if anyone saw anything, please call us or email us so that we can try to find some answers about why this happened,” Veit said.

‘ABANDONING AN ANIMAL SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN’

Veit stressed abandoning an animal should never happen.

“We had three other cases of animals being abandoned in Guelph this weekend, which we are actively gathering more information about,” Veit said. “This unfortunately happens all too often, and it’s unacceptable.”

If you can no longer care for an animal, you should call the humane society to arrange to surrender it or for help finding other assistance.

GHS also offers an Emergency Boarding program, providing individuals and families who have animals and are experiencing urgent, short term, emergency situations, temporary shelter for their animals while they make further arrangements.

As for Kingo, GHS staff say he’s doing very well after his ordeal, describing him as a “perfect boy” who is very affectionate and sweet.

Veit said staff are enjoying getting to know him and will “make sure he finds his Happy Tail when he’s ready to find a home.”