Guelph Humane Society looking for help for injured cat

Urgency mounts this holiday weekend for Archie, a cat found injured on the side of a road in North Wellington County.

Archie is currently receiving intensive medical care at a veterinary hospital after officials believe he was hit by a vehicle. So far, he has already had surgery to repair a broken lower jaw, and is now using a feeding tube for supportive care.

In an email to CTV Jane Dawkins, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for the Guelph Humane Society said Archie may still need even more help.

“Once Archie is more stable he will likely require a second surgery given the trauma to his eye which he may lose,” said Dawkins.

The estimated costs for his medical treatments could reach up to $5,000.

