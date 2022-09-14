Guelph Humane Society to host first in-person adoption event of 2022

The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) is opening its doors for its first in-person adoption event of 2022 as the animal rescue says it currently has 180 animals in its care – many of which are up for adoption.

The adoption event is set to run Sept. 16 and 17, with the GHS saying this adoption event is one of only a few offered in-person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Historically, August is always a slow adoption month for GHS, given that many people vacation over the summer and it may not be a good time to welcome a new family member,” said Lisa Veit, GHS’s executive director in a media release. "With animal intake steadily increasing to pre-pandemic levels our shelter has been close to capacity several times over the past month. We are looking forward to seeing an increase in adoptions that normally comes this time of year and placing animals that have been patiently waiting for their new home.”

Veit said there is no direct evidence to suggest a jump in intake is due to a “puppy pandemic.” Instead, the rising cost of living caused by inflation and housing instability have been cited as factors impacting increases in the number of animals entering shelters.

The event, to be held at GHS’s new location in Guelph at 190 Hanlon Creek Blvd., offers reduced adoption fees for dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs. Kittens will also be available.

GHS adoptions have been conducted virtually since March 2020. While adoptions will resume virtually after this event, GHS hopes to return to regular in-person appointments later this fall.

The humane society encourages those interested in attending to pre-book an appointment on the event website to reduce wait times. Drop-ins are also welcome.