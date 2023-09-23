Guelph Humane Society urges people to resubmit lost pet reports after software failure

The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) says due to a software failure, lost pet reports submitted to them during September may not have been received.

They are urging pet owners to resubmit information regarding their missing pet.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that any pet is reconnected with their family as quickly as possible,” said Lisa Veit, GHS Executive Director, in a release. “We apologize if this failure in technology has delayed this effort. We are working hard with our service provider to correct this issue as quickly as possible.”

The GHS team performs multiple lost checks for each stray animal during their impoundment period. They cross check all stray animals with the reports collected to match pets with people who may be looking for them.

Owners can resubmit lost pet reports by emailing missing pet information to lostandfound@guelphhumane.ca or by calling 519-824-3091.

A complete list of missing pet information that needs to be included can be found at www.guelphhumane.ca