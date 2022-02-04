Guelph installing new traffic signs, signals and crossovers this year

The City of Guelph says it's installing more than 30 new traffic control measures in 2022 to improve road safety and accessibility in the community.

They include signs, signals, pedestrian crossings and traffic calming measures.

Here's a preview of those changes:

ALL-WAY STOP SIGNS

Guelph will be adding all-way stop signs at Victoria Road South and Maltby Road East.

TRAFFIC SIGNALS

New signals will be installed at Gordon Street at Maltby Road.

An existing pedestrian signal will be replaced at Scottsdale Drive and Ironwood Road.

Upgrades will be completed at:

Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South

Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road

Speedvale Avenue West at Dawson Road

Speedvale Avenue West at Imperial Road North

Speedvale Avenue West at Elmira Road North

In addition, a new multi-use path will be created along the north side of Speedvale Avenue West between Imperial Road North and Elmira Road North.

BICYCLE SIGNALS

Bicycle signals will be added to the following locations:

Stone Road at Gordon Street

Woodlawn Road West at Silvercreek Parkway North

Woodlawn Road West at Edinburgh Road North

Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road

Woodlawn Road West at Arrow Road

The city says these intersections will have crossride pavement markings, allowing bikers to ride through the intersection when they have a green light.

PEDESTRIAN CROSSINGS

Crossings, also known as crossovers, will be installed at:

Eastview Road at Mountford Drive

Eastview Road at Summit Ridge Drive

Beaver Meadow Drive at trail crossing south of McGarr Drive

Colonial Drive at Sir Isaac Brock School

Starwood Drive at Lee Street

Kortright Road East at Katelynn Drive

Rickson Avenue at Hickory Street

Drivers are required to stop at these locations until pedestrians have crossed the road.

TRAFFIC CALMING MEASURES

The city says traffic calming measures will be added to the streets listed below. The specific methods have not yet been determined, but could include speed cushions, extended sidewalks or traffic islands.

Kortright Road East between Gordon Street and Sweeney Drive

Scottsdale Drive between College Avenue West and Janefield Avenue

Rickson Avenue within the school zone for Rickson Ridge Public School

Starwood Drive between Watson Parkway North and Eastview Road

Niska Road between Downey Road and the west city limit

Downey Road between Niska Road and the west city limit

Waverley Drive between Riverview Drive and Balmoral Drive

Riverview Drive between Waverely Drive and Speedvale Avenue East

Ptarmigan Drive within the school zone for Kortright Hills Public School

In addition to those measures, the city is starting a pilot program this spring that would see calming curbs added to three roads. They include:

Kortright Road East at Katelynn Drive

Kortright Road East at Brady Lane

Forest Street at Maple Street

The city said these new measures will be installed throughout the year.