Guelph installing new traffic signs, signals and crossovers this year
The City of Guelph says it's installing more than 30 new traffic control measures in 2022 to improve road safety and accessibility in the community.
They include signs, signals, pedestrian crossings and traffic calming measures.
Here's a preview of those changes:
ALL-WAY STOP SIGNS
Guelph will be adding all-way stop signs at Victoria Road South and Maltby Road East.
TRAFFIC SIGNALS
New signals will be installed at Gordon Street at Maltby Road.
An existing pedestrian signal will be replaced at Scottsdale Drive and Ironwood Road.
Upgrades will be completed at:
- Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South
- Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road
- Speedvale Avenue West at Dawson Road
- Speedvale Avenue West at Imperial Road North
- Speedvale Avenue West at Elmira Road North
In addition, a new multi-use path will be created along the north side of Speedvale Avenue West between Imperial Road North and Elmira Road North.
BICYCLE SIGNALS
Bicycle signals will be added to the following locations:
- Stone Road at Gordon Street
- Woodlawn Road West at Silvercreek Parkway North
- Woodlawn Road West at Edinburgh Road North
- Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road
- Woodlawn Road West at Arrow Road
The city says these intersections will have crossride pavement markings, allowing bikers to ride through the intersection when they have a green light.
PEDESTRIAN CROSSINGS
Crossings, also known as crossovers, will be installed at:
- Eastview Road at Mountford Drive
- Eastview Road at Summit Ridge Drive
- Beaver Meadow Drive at trail crossing south of McGarr Drive
- Colonial Drive at Sir Isaac Brock School
- Starwood Drive at Lee Street
- Kortright Road East at Katelynn Drive
- Rickson Avenue at Hickory Street
Drivers are required to stop at these locations until pedestrians have crossed the road.
TRAFFIC CALMING MEASURES
The city says traffic calming measures will be added to the streets listed below. The specific methods have not yet been determined, but could include speed cushions, extended sidewalks or traffic islands.
- Kortright Road East between Gordon Street and Sweeney Drive
- Scottsdale Drive between College Avenue West and Janefield Avenue
- Rickson Avenue within the school zone for Rickson Ridge Public School
- Starwood Drive between Watson Parkway North and Eastview Road
- Niska Road between Downey Road and the west city limit
- Downey Road between Niska Road and the west city limit
- Waverley Drive between Riverview Drive and Balmoral Drive
- Riverview Drive between Waverely Drive and Speedvale Avenue East
- Ptarmigan Drive within the school zone for Kortright Hills Public School
In addition to those measures, the city is starting a pilot program this spring that would see calming curbs added to three roads. They include:
- Kortright Road East at Katelynn Drive
- Kortright Road East at Brady Lane
- Forest Street at Maple Street
The city said these new measures will be installed throughout the year.