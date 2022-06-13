Guelph intersection reopens after collision
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A collision shut down a Guelph intersection on Monday morning.
Police tweeted just before noon that they were at the scene of a crash at Speedvale Avenue East and Victoria Road North.
An update, posted a short time later, said Victoria Road had reopened in both directions and eastbound traffic on Speedvale Avenue would be forced to turn right at Victoria Road.
A photo on the Caught in Guelph Facebook group showed a light standard lying across the street.
-
Sailors, kayakers rescued after capsizing south of VictoriaThe U.S. Coast Guard says that four people were rescued from the waters southeast of Victoria on Monday morning.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Essa Road in Barrie to be widened to six lanesMotorists in Barrie's south end will have to contend with slowdowns through a section of Essa Road near Highway 400 as crews construct a new interchange.
-
Auto licence place readers now active in the SaultSault Ste. Marie Police Service is starting to use its new automated licence plate readers to crack down on crime.
-
Man fatally injured in Broadway apartment: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man has died after he was fatally injured in an apartment block on Broadway Avenue early Sunday morning.
-
Canada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued as PCR testing becomes rareCanada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued in the coming days, a federal government source tells The Canadian Press.
-
Flood watches and high streamflow advisories in Foothills CountyThe MD of Foothills County sits immediately south of Calgary and covers Okotoks, High River, Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview and the Eden Valley Indian Reserve.
-
Ontario NDP to take first step in appointing interim leaderIn the next few days the Ontario New Democratic Party is expected to make the first step in appointing an interim leader following Andrea Horwath’s resignation from the role earlier this month.
-
Jim Crichton awarded RTDNA Lifetime Achievement AwardCTV News Windsor’s long-time anchor Jim Crichton was awarded a Regional Lifetime Achievement Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) at the national gala over the weekend.