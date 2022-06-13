Guelph intersection reopens after collision

A collision shut down a Guelph intersection on Monday morning.

Police tweeted just before noon that they were at the scene of a crash at Speedvale Avenue East and Victoria Road North.

An update, posted a short time later, said Victoria Road had reopened in both directions and eastbound traffic on Speedvale Avenue would be forced to turn right at Victoria Road.

A photo on the Caught in Guelph Facebook group showed a light standard lying across the street.