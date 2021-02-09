A group of young musicians in Guelph have taken their performances online during the stay-at-home order.

The Guelph Youth Jazz Ensemble can't practice in person, but members are finding creative ways to connect and compose new songs.

"Since we can't be together, we are all recording different parts of a musical project in our own space," said Emmitt Leacock.

Leacock is on percussion, Tyler Wagler plays guitar and bass, and Liam Newsom plays bass and piano.

"It's good to still have things to focus on, things to work at," Newsom said.

Each member records their part individually and they're mixed together for an online performance.

"To stay creative, working together, finding different ways of exploring this jazz language," Wagler said.

"We are resilient and we are creative," founder Brent Rowan said.

The non-profit music group is made up of young artists who are passionate about jazz.

"I enjoy all the bandmates, I enjoy learning with everyone else and I enjoy sharing what I know and practicing jazz," Newsom said.

The group is still deciding if they'll release more than one song virtually. Wagler said they plan to put the music on streaming platforms.