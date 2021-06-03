Guelph, Kitchener roads voted worst in Ontario's western region

Drivers in western Ontario voted a Guelph road as the worst to drive on in CAA's annual worst road campaign.

The area includes Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Brant, Huron and more.

Here are the five worst roads in the area:

York Road - Guelph Colborne Street North - Simcoe King Street East - Kitchener Adelaide Street North - London River Road East - Kitchener

Rankings are the result of votes from the public. Nominations can be for a variety of reasons, inlacing damage, potholes, lack of appropriate signage and more.

Results for all of Ontario and other regions can be found on CAA's website.