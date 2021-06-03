Guelph, Kitchener roads voted worst in Ontario's western region
Drivers in western Ontario voted a Guelph road as the worst to drive on in CAA's annual worst road campaign.
The area includes Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Brant, Huron and more.
Here are the five worst roads in the area:
- York Road - Guelph
- Colborne Street North - Simcoe
- King Street East - Kitchener
- Adelaide Street North - London
- River Road East - Kitchener
Rankings are the result of votes from the public. Nominations can be for a variety of reasons, inlacing damage, potholes, lack of appropriate signage and more.
Results for all of Ontario and other regions can be found on CAA's website.