Guelph, Kitchener to review TikTok policies in wake of Canadian ban on federal devices

At least two municipalities in southwestern Ontario are now reviewing the use of the app TikTok on city-issued devices.

It comes after the federal government announced it would block TikTok its mobile devices as of Tuesday.

On Monday, Global Affairs Canada sent a memo to employees saying it was banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices because the app may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.

On Tuesday, The City of Guelph and the City of Kitchener both told CTV News officials are starting to review their own policies surrounding the app.

“The City of Guelph is in the process of completing an internal review and plans to make a decision regarding the situation within the week,” Guelph's general manager of information technology Adam Fischer said in an email.

“We want to ensure that we take the needed steps, to make informed, evidence-based decisions, and we will only do so after a fulsome review of the situation.”

Meanwhile, staff over at the City of Kitchener said they are reviewing the risks and how the app is used before they determine next steps.

Both of the cities don't currently use TikTok for any public communications.

Guelph MPP and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner was asked about the federal government's decision on Tuesday.

"I know the party has a TikTok account," said Schreiner. "We'll certainly be reviewing all of our security protocols."

The move to ban TikTok from Government of Canada devices was also a hot topic at Queen's Park.

"If there are risks to our security, then that's an appropriate move," said John Fraser, the interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

The Ontario government also says it is reviewing whether it will ban TikTok on all provincial government devices. There is no timeline for that decision.