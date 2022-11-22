Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo among top 10 greenest cities in Canada according to study
Three southwestern Ontario metropolises have cracked the top 10 list of greenest cities in the country, according to a new study.
Real estate site Calgary.com has released research that analyzes data and scores how much parkland, green area, and gardens cities have.
The site says Kitchener has 7.3 hectares of park per 1,000 people and 14 community gardens. In total, 12 per cent of city land is parkland.
These stats were enough to get it the number 10 ranking of greenest cities in Canada and get a 49.25/100 green score.
Ahead of ninth ranked Vancouver is eighth ranked Waterloo, with a green score of 52.16.
Waterloo has 6.9 hectares of park per 1,000 people, 15 per cent of city land as parkland, and six community gardens.
Meanwhile, Guelph's 66.04 green score was enough to get it the sixth spot on the list. The Royal City has 10.4 hectares of park per 1,000 people, 16 per cent of city land as parkland, and 17 community gardens.
Calgary, Toronto, Gatineau, and Edmonton make up the next four rankings, with Prince Albert, Sask. coming in at number one.
Prince Albert has 28.1 hectares of park per 1,000 people, 20 per cent of city land as parkland, two community gardens, and a green score of 100/100.
-
Two injured in southeast Calgary collision; one person in life-threatening conditionA rollover crash involving two vehicles in Calgary’s southeast Tuesday evening sent two men to hospital – one in life-threatening condition.
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lessonA Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Manitoba doctors address RSV and influenza concerns in Manitoba during town hallAs Manitoba continues to deal with high numbers of RSV and influenza A, the province's top doctor and the head of pediatric medicine at HSC's Children's Hospital talked with Manitobans during a telephone town hall.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest CalgaryCalgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC reportMembers of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc showDocuments released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for informationBC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
Some Maritimers ride rough road to financial recovery following FionaNearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes, some people are sill scrabbling to recover financially.