Guelph man allegedly breaks into six businesses, hit with seventh charge during court appearance
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A Guelph man who was charged with breaking into six businesses has been hit with a seventh charge.
Police say on Dec. 5, they executed a search warrant at a home on College Avenue West and arrested a man on six counts of breaking and entering.
The day before, police say a rock was thrown through the front window of a Stone Road West restaurant around 5 a.m. and cash was stolen out of a register.
When police reviewed video of the incident, they recognized the suspect as the man they had previously arrested.
On Monday, a 50-year-old Guelph man was arrested during a court appearance on the earlier six charges and hit with a seventh.
He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 5.
-
Sudbury doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower MainlandFor a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.
-
Police say impaired driver in Elliot Lake had beer can in centre consoleOntario Provincial Police say an impaired driver they charged this week had a can of beer in the centre console, with more within reach in the backseat.