Guelph man allegedly holds knife to roommate’s throat during argument over chores

A Guelph man is facing weapons charges after he allegedly pulled a knife on his roommate during an argument over chores.

In a media release, Guelph police said officers were called to a home in the area of Gordon Street and Hands Drive just before noon on Sunday.

A woman told police she had an argument with her roommate over chores when the man pulled out a folding knife, held it close to her throat and uttered death threats.

Officers arrived a short time later and found the man inside the home. The folding knife was seized.

The 45-year-old Guelph man is now charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and uttering threats.

Police said no injuries were reported from the incident.