Guelph man allegedly promises to steal again following arrest

Guelph police say a man promised to steal again if he was released after he was arrested for shoplifting.

Officers were called to a business on Wellington Street West around 2:50 p.m. Monday. In a news release, police say the man took alcohol and walked out without paying. He was arrested shortly after.

While sitting in the police cruiser, officials say the man demanded to be released and said he'd steal once again.

The 33-year-old was charged with possession of stolen property and theft.

He was held for a bail hearing.