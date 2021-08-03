Guelph man allegedly threatens to kill others over missing drugs: police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Guelph police have charged a man who allegedly threatened to kill other residents in his home over some missing drugs.
Officers were called to a home in the downtown area around 2:45 p.m. Monday. In a news release, officials said the man threatened the others after he noticed some illegal narcotics were missing. Police said the residents told them the man kept a bat in his room, and entered the room unannounced due to safety reasons.
There was a baseball bat hanging by the door, according to police.
The 18-year-old man was arrested for uttering threats. He also had outstanding charges including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.
He was held for a bail hearing.
