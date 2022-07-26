Guelph man allegedly uses debit card scam to steal alcohol, tobacco

A Guelph man is facing numerous shoplifting charges after allegedly using his debit card to begin paying for tobacco and alcohol products, but left the business before the transaction was completed.

Police said the 29-year-old man visited multiple businesses in the Guelph area and made off with tobacco products or alcohol.

In each instance, police said the man inserted a card into the debit machine and left the business with the product and card before completing the transaction.

According to police, on June 26 at 12:10 a.m., a man attended a business near the intersection of Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North in the City of Guelph. He requested and stole a tobacco product valued at $28.02.

At 4:55 p.m., the man visited the same store and made off with tobacco products valued at $17.58.

On June 28 at 11:13 a.m., the man went to a business near the intersection of Paisley Road and Imperial Road South. He made off with two bottles of alcohol valued at $21.90.

At 11:17 a.m., the man went to a business near the same intersection. He requested and made off with a tobacco product valued at $13.48 from an employee.

On July 25, at 5:06 p.m., police located the man near the intersection of Elmira Road North and Willow Road, and he was arrested.