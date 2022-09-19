Guelph man arrested after allegedly masturbating near elementary school

A man from Guelph has been arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act near an elementary school on Friday.

Police were called to the area of a school in Downtown Guelph around 10 a.m.

They say a man was seen on the edge of school property with his hands down his pants masturbating.

Police say he was confronted by staff and left.

Police received another report three hours later of a man exposing himself and masturbating around Dean Avenue and Talbot Street.

The descriptions of the man in both incidents were similar to each other, policesaid.

Around 1 p.m., officers found and arrested the man.

A 31-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act and breach of probation.