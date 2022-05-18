Guelph man arrested after assaulting strangers with body spray, rake

Guelph police have charged a man with assault with a weapon after he sprayed two strangers with body spray and hit one of them with a rake.

In a media release, police said the alleged assaults happened around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

A woman was walking with her baby and dog in the area of Kortright Road East and Dimson Avenue when she was approached by a stranger who sprayed an unknown substance at her. It was later determined to be body spray.

The man then sprayed a second stranger, before picking up a rake and using it to strike the second victim.

Guelph police officers arrived and arrested the man.

The 25-year-old is now charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.