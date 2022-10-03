Guelph man arrested after fleeing from police
A Guelph man, 31, is facing several charges after colliding with another vehicle and taking off on police.
Officers were patrolling on Silvercreek Parkway North around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, when they spotted a man driving who they knew was a prohibited driver and also wanted on outstanding warrants.
According to the news release, the man made eye contact with an officer then quickly fled the scene.
Officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety. The vehicle ran two red lights and was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Speedvale Avenue East and Imperial Road North. No injuries were reported.
The man abandoned the vehicle but was located with the help of the canine unit.
Police said he was in possession of crack cocaine.
The man is facing charges including dangerous driving, flight from police, driving while prohibited, failing to stop at a collision and possessing a controlled substance.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
