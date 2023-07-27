Guelph man arrested after hourslong standoff

Guelph police say a 42-year-old man has been arrested following an over two hourslong standoff near downtown Guelph.

Officers were called to the area of Huron Street and Elizabeth Street after several reports of a man outside screaming obscenities at neighbours and passersby.

According to police, the man is on probation with a condition not to have contact with some of those same neighbours.

Police said the neighbour dispute caused a street to be closed while officers negotiated with the man.

Guelph police officers arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m., at which point the man went back inside.

Officers attempted to negotiate with him for more than two hours before he was placed under arrest without incident at approximately 6:45 p.m., police said.

He is charged with causing a disturbance and two counts of breaching a probation order.