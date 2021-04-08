Guelph man arrested after police reportedly find over $5,000 worth of drugs and weapons in vehicle

A 26-year-old Guelph man is facing drug and weapons charges after police located more than $5,000 worth of controlled substances and several weapons in a vehicle last month.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Mar. 20, Guelph police say they saw a motor vehicle parked in a secluded parking lot on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue West. As officers approached, the people in the vehicle ran into a nearby apartment building. They were later identified through surveillance video.

Police reportedly found a shot glass containing suspected cocaine and an open purse containing a large quantity of suspected drug packaging in the vehicle.

Officers seized the motor vehicle and applied for a search warrant to examine it closer.

The later search reportedly uncovered 41.72 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of $4,000, 10.84 grams of suspected crystal meth with an estimated value of $880, and 15 tablets of suspected oxycodone with an estimated value of $150.

Officers also found three conducted energy weapons, a Desert Eagle pellet gun, a digital scale with drug residue, four cell phones and drug packaging.

One of the involved males was located in downtown Guelph Wednesday morning and arrested. The 26-year-old is charged with three counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and will appear in bail court Friday.

Police say they are continuing to look for the other parties involved.