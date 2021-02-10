An alleged drug sale did not go as planned for one Guelph man when it turned out he was making the offer to police officers wearing street clothes.

According to a news release, the officers were at business on Woolwich Street just before noon on Tuesday when the man approached them with the offer.

Police say he was immediately arrested and found to be in possession of a small amount of crystal meth as well as a metal rod and knife.

The bicycle the man was riding was determined to be stolen, according to officials.

A 25-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court in late May.